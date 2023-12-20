pinkvilla
December 20 , 2023
Causes of greasy hair
Image source - Freepik
Your scalp has glands that produce too much oil, making your hair greasy
Overactive oil glands
Image source - Freepik
Not washing your hair enough allows oil to accumulate, leading to greasiness
Infrequent washing
Image source- Pexels
Using a shampoo that doesn't suit your hair type can cause excess oil production
Wrong shampoo
Image source - Freepik
Hormonal shifts, like during puberty or pregnancy, can increase oil production
Hormonal changes
Image source - Freepik
Some people naturally have oilier hair due to genetic factors
Genetics
Image source - Freepik
Humidity
High humidity levels can make your hair more prone to greasiness
Image source - Freepik
Using too many styling products can build up and make your hair greasy
Excessive styling products
Image source- Pexels
A diet high in oily and greasy foods may contribute to oily hair
Unhealthy diet
Image source - Freepik
Skipping conditioner can lead to an imbalance in your hair's moisture, causing the scalp to produce more oil
Skipping conditioner
Image source - Freepik
Constantly touching your hair with your hands can transfer oil and dirt, making it greasier
Touching hair frequently
