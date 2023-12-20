Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 20 , 2023

Causes of greasy hair

Your scalp has glands that produce too much oil, making your hair greasy

Overactive oil glands

Not washing your hair enough allows oil to accumulate, leading to greasiness

 Infrequent washing

Using a shampoo that doesn't suit your hair type can cause excess oil production

Wrong shampoo

Hormonal shifts, like during puberty or pregnancy, can increase oil production

Hormonal changes

Some people naturally have oilier hair due to genetic factors

Genetics

Humidity

High humidity levels can make your hair more prone to greasiness

Using too many styling products can build up and make your hair greasy

Excessive styling products

A diet high in oily and greasy foods may contribute to oily hair

 Unhealthy diet

Skipping conditioner can lead to an imbalance in your hair's moisture, causing the scalp to produce more oil

Skipping conditioner

Constantly touching your hair with your hands can transfer oil and dirt, making it greasier

Touching hair frequently

