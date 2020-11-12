Black
CELEB-
approved
Outfits For Diwali November 12, 2020
For Diwali celebrations, take cues from Alia Bhatt. Her black sharara styled with chunky silver earrings is simply on point!
Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a custom-made black lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. A pulled-back bun kept her look chic
Anushka Sharma looked every bit gorgeous in this black saree that she paired with a matching strappy blouse. Hair bun adorned with gajra completed her look
Shilpa Shetty showed us how to drape the nine-yard in style by opting for a striped black saree from Faabiiana
Tara Sutaria sported an embellished black sharara set by Punit Balana and we can’t wait to imitate the look!
Keeping things simple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a black floral saree by Sabyasachi and we are fans already!
Taking the trendy route, Ananya Panday picked out a black lehenga with colourful embroidered patterns on it. Simple earrings completed her look
Sara Ali Khan showed us how to do the minimal festive styling right by sporting a black lehenga set. Gold chandbaalis accessorised her look further
Opting for a simple yet elegant look, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a Kresha Bajaj creation that gave her an edgy look
Showing us how to rock a full-sleeve blouse, Katrina opted for a floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. A heavy silver choker necklace completed the look
