Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 25, 2022
Celeb-approved blue dresses that we love
Royal Blue Gown
Shilpa Shetty’s royal blue strapless gown by Gaby Charbachy seems to be the perfect pick for a cocktail evening
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Deepika’s monochrome look in a blue bodycon dress and a trench coat is a fashionable treat to the eyes!
Head-to-Toe Blue
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Looking for a party-ready pick? Shanaya Kapoor’s cerulean blue Herve Leger dress is the perfect alternative to a little black dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Cerulean Blue Fringe Dress
Sara Ali Khan wore a sky blue tulle gown with a high-low hem for a dreamy look and it has our vote of approval!
Sky Blue Tulle Gown
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Kriti Sanon made a glam statement with her electric blue velvet dress and strappy blue heels
Electric Blue Velvet Dress
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Nora Fatehi turned up the glamour quotient in a shimmery blue gown by Naeem Khan
Shimmery Blue Gown
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s blue dress featuring a cut-out around the waist is a pro tip on how to ace a sexy look in an effortless way!
Blue Cut-out Dress
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Kareena Kapoor’s bright sky blue gown with silver fringe details by Prabal Gurung is anything but basic!
Bright Sky Blue Gown
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Malaika Arora jazzed things up in an avant-garde metallic blue gown by Nedret Taciroglu
Metallic Blue
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Ananya Panday looked adorable in a mini blue dress with ruffles on it
Ruffle Dress
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
