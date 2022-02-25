Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar 

Feb 25, 2022

Celeb-approved blue dresses that we love

Royal Blue Gown

Shilpa Shetty’s royal blue strapless gown by Gaby Charbachy seems to be the perfect pick for a cocktail evening

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Deepika’s monochrome look in a blue bodycon dress and a trench coat is a fashionable treat to the eyes!

Head-to-Toe Blue

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

Looking for a party-ready pick? Shanaya Kapoor’s cerulean blue Herve Leger dress is the perfect alternative to a little black dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Cerulean Blue Fringe Dress

Sara Ali Khan wore a sky blue tulle gown with a high-low hem for a dreamy look and it has our vote of approval!

Sky Blue Tulle Gown

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Kriti Sanon made a glam statement with her electric blue velvet dress and strappy blue heels

Electric Blue Velvet Dress

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Nora Fatehi turned up the glamour quotient in a shimmery blue gown by Naeem Khan

Shimmery Blue Gown

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s blue dress featuring a cut-out around the waist is a pro tip on how to ace a sexy look in an effortless way!

Blue Cut-out Dress

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s bright sky blue gown with silver fringe details by Prabal Gurung is anything but basic!

Bright Sky Blue Gown

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Malaika Arora jazzed things up in an avant-garde metallic blue gown by Nedret Taciroglu

Metallic Blue

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Ananya Panday looked adorable in a mini blue dress with ruffles on it

Ruffle Dress

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

