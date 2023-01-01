Celeb-approved bodycon dresses we love
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A staple cut-out bodycon dress that marries classic silhouettes with trendy designs goes a long way and even Panday agrees with us!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A one-shoulder monochrome dress with a snug fit and mid-length hemline like Nora’s can not only enhance your curves but also add some sharpness to your overall look.
Image: Cecil Instagram
To experiment with unconventional shades, you can always seek inspiration from Tara’s wardrobe which features a brown bodycon number with bustier cups.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The corset trend is very much in vogue and if you want to hop on the wagon, take a cue from Advani’s blue dress with a body-hugging silhouette.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
If prints and padded full-sleeves are your things then go for an animal-print short dress that hugs your frame in all the right places, like Kriti’s.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Serving some chic style inspirations for young moms-to-be is Bhatt’s snazzy ribbed bodycon dress with a wrap-style design.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Strappy bodycon numbers in different lengths can enhance your look any day and Janhvi’s hot pink mini dress serves as proof.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Leather dresses are quite the rage right now and Patani shows us how to slay in a patent black leather number.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
If you want to go all-out, Sara’s shimmery short dress with a bodycon silhouette is a stunning outfit to take inspiration from.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To experiment with unique elements and drama, take a leaf from Kat’s fashion diaries and bookmark this monochrome white number right away!
