Heading 3

Celeb-approved bodycon dresses we love

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

A staple cut-out bodycon dress that marries classic silhouettes with trendy designs goes a long way and even Panday agrees with us!

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

A one-shoulder monochrome dress with a snug fit and mid-length hemline like Nora’s can not only enhance your curves but also add some sharpness to your overall look. 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Cecil Instagram 

To experiment with unconventional shades, you can always seek inspiration from Tara’s wardrobe which features a brown bodycon number with bustier cups.

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The corset trend is very much in vogue and if you want to hop on the wagon, take a cue from Advani’s blue dress with a body-hugging silhouette. 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

If prints and padded full-sleeves are your things then go for an animal-print short dress that hugs your frame in all the right places, like Kriti’s.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Serving some chic style inspirations for young moms-to-be is Bhatt’s snazzy ribbed bodycon dress with a wrap-style design. 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Strappy bodycon numbers in different lengths can enhance your look any day and Janhvi’s hot pink mini dress serves as proof.

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Leather dresses are quite the rage right now and Patani shows us how to slay in a patent black leather number.

Disha Patani 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

If you want to go all-out, Sara’s shimmery short dress with a bodycon silhouette is a stunning outfit to take inspiration from.

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

To experiment with unique elements and drama, take a leaf from Kat’s fashion diaries and bookmark this monochrome white number right away! 

Katrina Kaif

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here