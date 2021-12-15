Celeb-approved bold blouse designs

Infinity blouse with dori

Alia Bhatt’s chikankari lehenga became the talk of the town for its ‘infinity’ blouse. A risque choice, this one is perfect for the bold ones!

Ami Patel instagram

Wrap-style cut-out blouse

Bhumi’s yellow lehenga featuring a midriff-baring choli with cut-out details on the sides and a deep neckline is a bold and beautiful pick

Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Micro blouse

And this snug fitting micro blouse from designer Sawan Gandhi is another bold choice for grand festive occasions

Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

Back-baring blouse

Perfect for contemporary pursuits, Sara Ali Khan’s blouse from ‘Nooraniyat’ couture collection is a daring choice for millennials

Manish Malhotra World instagram 

Feisty silhouette

Featuring an angrakha-inspired wrap, Janhvi Kapoor’s embellished blouse with a feisty back is every fashionista’s imagination!

Manish Malhotra World instagram 

Crop blouse

For those who are willing to experiment a bit, Tara Sutaria’s crop blouse with front closure is a sassy pick

Tara Sutaria instagram

Bandeau-style blouse

Kiara Advani wore the most unusual bandeau-style blouse that came with straps running across the back

Manish Malhotra World instagram

Plunging-neck blouse

Katrina Kaif’s full-sleeve blouse with a bold neckline is a good choice for those who want to spruce things up a bit

Ami Patel instagram 

Ananya Panday showed us how to switch things up in a strappy blouse with a plunging neckline and intricate embellishments

Strappy choli

Ananya Panday instagram

Malaika Arora’s strappy sleeve blouse with a deep scoop neck is perfect for an alluring desi look

Scoop-neck blouse

Manish Malhotra instagram

