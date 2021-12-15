Celeb-approved bold blouse designs
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 15, 2021
Infinity blouse with dori
Alia Bhatt’s chikankari lehenga became the talk of the town for its ‘infinity’ blouse. A risque choice, this one is perfect for the bold ones!
Ami Patel instagram
Wrap-style cut-out blouse
Bhumi’s yellow lehenga featuring a midriff-baring choli with cut-out details on the sides and a deep neckline is a bold and beautiful pick
Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Micro blouse
And this snug fitting micro blouse from designer Sawan Gandhi is another bold choice for grand festive occasions
Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Back-baring blouse
Perfect for contemporary pursuits, Sara Ali Khan’s blouse from ‘Nooraniyat’ couture collection is a daring choice for millennials
Manish Malhotra World instagram
Feisty silhouette
Featuring an angrakha-inspired wrap, Janhvi Kapoor’s embellished blouse with a feisty back is every fashionista’s imagination!
Manish Malhotra World instagram
Crop blouse
For those who are willing to experiment a bit, Tara Sutaria’s crop blouse with front closure is a sassy pick
Tara Sutaria instagram
Bandeau-style blouse
Kiara Advani wore the most unusual bandeau-style blouse that came with straps running across the back
Manish Malhotra World instagram
Plunging-neck blouse
Katrina Kaif’s full-sleeve blouse with a bold neckline is a good choice for those who want to spruce things up a bit
Ami Patel instagram
Ananya Panday showed us how to switch things up in a strappy blouse with a plunging neckline and intricate embellishments
Strappy choli
Ananya Panday instagram
Malaika Arora’s strappy sleeve blouse with a deep scoop neck is perfect for an alluring desi look
Scoop-neck blouse
Manish Malhotra instagram
