nov 2, 2021
Celeb-Approved brocade outfits for Diwali
For a subtle yet sophisticated look, take a cue from Karisma Kapoor’s modern yet elegant A-line brocade kurta that was paired with a white shirt and flared brocade trousers
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us how to look glamorous in a dark green brocade jacket and a bright yellow brocade kurta and pants set
Kangana Ranaut decoded an interesting way to include a brocade jacket in your festive look by layering it over a kurta in a vibrant yellow hue
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us sufficient inspiration to wear brocade this Diwali not once but twice. First she paired this banarasi silk kurta with a bright purple silk skirt
And then she wore a plain navy blue midi-length kurta, a dupatta outlined with brocade, and a skirt repletewith brocade and a skirt replete with golden brocade details
To mix and match things up, take lessons from Bhumi Pednekar’s brocade silk silver top, yellow dupatta and a blue brocade skirt
Aditi Rao Hydari showed us a regal way to welcome the festivity in a high-waist pleated lehenga skirt and an off-shoulder choli
Kiara Advani, in this fuschia pink lehenga and a heavily embroidered cream dupatta, showed us a fashionably bright way to include brocade in our festive wardrobe
Kiara’s next pick was a bright orange brocade lehenga that was styled perfectly with statement jewellery for a striking look
Lastly, Tara Sutaria gave us ample inspiration to keep things fuss-free yet glamorous in a navy and gold brocade kurta set with a matching dupatta
