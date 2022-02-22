FASHION

Celeb approved cocktail gowns

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena dials up the party spirit by slipping into a green off-shoulder shimmery gown with a plunging neckline and flowy silhouette

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

This look screams equal parts sexy and dramatic! DP wore a pink figure-hugging gown that came with layers down the waist

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

A pleated silver metallic gown with exaggerated cape sleeves like the diva is all you need to be a show-stopper!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

A red gown with mosaic work is the perfect way to get dolled up and rock a party

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

A black gown is just a fail-proof look for the party, the actress wore a black ruffled gown that came with a sheer-sequined bodice

Video: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Or indulge in some colour play by opting for a body-hugging, multi-hued shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malaika Arora

Take your party look a notch higher by donning a sparkly sheer body-hugging gown like Nora

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi

And we feel a party is just incomplete without a blingy number like this silver sequin thigh-high slit gown with plunging neckline, and a bejewelled belt

Video: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress looked incredible in this black sculpted, body-hugging gown with shimmery blue tulle

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon

A frothy pink ruffled gown is the prettiest possible way to stand out on any occasion!

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

