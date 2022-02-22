FASHION
FEB 22 2022
Celeb approved cocktail gowns
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena dials up the party spirit by slipping into a green off-shoulder shimmery gown with a plunging neckline and flowy silhouette
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
This look screams equal parts sexy and dramatic! DP wore a pink figure-hugging gown that came with layers down the waist
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
A pleated silver metallic gown with exaggerated cape sleeves like the diva is all you need to be a show-stopper!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
A red gown with mosaic work is the perfect way to get dolled up and rock a party
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
A black gown is just a fail-proof look for the party, the actress wore a black ruffled gown that came with a sheer-sequined bodice
Video: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Or indulge in some colour play by opting for a body-hugging, multi-hued shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malaika Arora
Take your party look a notch higher by donning a sparkly sheer body-hugging gown like Nora
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
And we feel a party is just incomplete without a blingy number like this silver sequin thigh-high slit gown with plunging neckline, and a bejewelled belt
Video: Pinkvilla
Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress looked incredible in this black sculpted, body-hugging gown with shimmery blue tulle
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon
A frothy pink ruffled gown is the prettiest possible way to stand out on any occasion!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
