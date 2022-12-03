Celeb-approved
denim-on-denim looks
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 3, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
For her airport look, Katrina Kaif wore a denim jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a denim bralette and paired it with high-rise flared jeans
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a Balenciaga denim jacket and paired it with baggy denim in a similar shade
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a black sports bra which was topped off with an oversized zipper jacket that had large pockets and long sleeves
Source: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani wore an all-denim look featuring a long-sleeved shirt and distressed jeans
Source: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra wore wide-legged denim pants along with a sky blue V-neck tee and completed with a denim jacket
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil and paired it with high-waisted denim pants
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a denim half-sleeve jacket with loose denim high-waisted pants
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a bralette and skirt cut out of the same cloth from Namrata Joshipura that had white pearl embroideries on it
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore bluish-grey boyfriend jeans with a grey tank top and layered it up with a blue crop denim jacket
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.