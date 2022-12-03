Heading 3

DEC 3, 2022

Source: Pinkvilla

For her airport look, Katrina Kaif wore a denim jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans

Katrina Kaif

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a denim bralette and paired it with high-rise flared jeans

Ananya Panday

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a Balenciaga denim jacket and paired it with baggy denim in a similar shade

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a black sports bra which was topped off with an oversized zipper jacket that had large pockets and long sleeves

Kriti Sanon

Source: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani wore an all-denim look featuring a long-sleeved shirt and distressed jeans

Kiara Advani

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra wore wide-legged denim pants along with a sky blue V-neck tee and completed with a denim jacket

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil and paired it with high-waisted denim pants

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a denim half-sleeve jacket with loose denim high-waisted pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore a bralette and skirt cut out of the same cloth from Namrata Joshipura that had white pearl embroideries on it

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore bluish-grey boyfriend jeans with a grey tank top and layered it up with a blue crop denim jacket 

Alia Bhatt

