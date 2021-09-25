sept 25, 2021
Celeb-approved desi floral hairstyles
Kangana Ranaut styled her gorgeous silk saree with a neat hairdo that was adorned with fresh jasmine flowers
By opting for a sleek hairdo tousled with a gajra, Kriti Sanon added a bit of traditional touch to her contemporary drape
Tara Sutaria prepped up her lehenga look with a classic sleek bun featuring a gajra
A strong advocate of the sleek bun, Kareena Kapoor Khan ensured that her mane was beautifully adorned with a gajra of white flowers
For one of her wedding festivities,
Sonam Kapoor chose to include gajra to enhance her braided hairdo
Madhuri Dixit went all out with her traditional look by styling her sleek bun with pretty white blooms
Alia Bhatt added a pop of colour to her gajra by opting for pink flowers that also matched her saree
To add some romantic touch to her red saree, Deepika Padukone chose to style her hair bun with fresh red and pink roses
Shraddha Kapoor channelled her inner Maharashtrian woman by donning a classic Paithani saree and a sleek hairdo with a floral gajra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave that understated final touch to her desi look by opting for peach-hued roses on her hair
For more updates on beauty and fashion, follow Pinkvilla