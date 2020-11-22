Celeb-approved Elegant November 22, 2020
Hair Bun Styles
Tara Sutaria made a strong case for the traditional bun when she styled her hair into a sleek bun and adorned it with a gajra
Shraddha Kapoor donned a head-to-toe traditional look. The sleek hairdo decorated with a floral gajra grabbed our attention
Alia Bhatt switched up things a bit and added a pop of colour with pink flowers to this traditional hairdo
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bright yellow saree by Nikasha. Hair pulled back and styled into a neat bun stole the show!
Kriti Sanon left us in awe as she opted for this textured and tousled bun hairdo. The white gajra accentuated her look further
She also gave an interesting twist to the messy bun by adding braids to her top-knot and we are fans already!
Madhuri Dixit went all out with the flowers in her hair and pulled off the classy bun look in style!
Karisma Kapoor kept things simple yet elegant in this rani pink saree. Hair parted in the middle and styled into a tight bun completed her look
Deepika Padukone styled her hair into a refined sleek low bun and showed us how it’s done!
Anushka Sharma dazzled in this metallic golden gown. Hair tied into a bun paved the way for her radiant skin
