Celeb-approved Gold Sarees For Weddings January 18, 2021
Kiara Advani upped the ante in a glittery Manish Malhotra saree that she styled with a minuscule blouse and a long pallu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas channelled her inner desi girl as she stepped out in a rich golden silk saree and did full justice to it!
For a wedding reception, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a gold number and made the heads turn!
Katrina Kaif gave us a fashion tip on how to wear a simple gold saree. Her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number serves evidence!
For a wedding, Kangana Ranaut picked out a lovely gold silk saree and styled it with an orange cut-sleeve blouse
Kangana looked ravishing in a heavily embellished gold saree. A statement necklace completed the diva’s look
Keeping things classy, Deepika Padukone donned a Kanjeevaram silk saree and accessorised it with pearls and emeralds for a regal look
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a slightly unusual gold silk saree by Manish Malhotra. Statement gold earrings completed her look
Samantha Akkineni looked absolutely stunning in an organza silk gold number
Madhuri Dixit Nene takes things to the next level in a bespoke golden number and we are fans already!
