Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 12, 2022

Celeb-approved hair accessories

Hair Pins

Hair pins are one of our favourite accessories to add a minimal touch of glamour to any simple hairstyle

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Silk Rope

To enhance the look of a basic braided hairdo, tie it with a silk rope instead of a rubber band

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Gajra

A jasmine gajra is a classic way to accessorise your sleek low bun for a remarkable desi look

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Jewelled Crown

A jewelled crown is another celeb-approved way to decorate your sleek hair bun with

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Headscarf

A headscarf is the best way to protect your hair from harsh weather while keeping things quirky

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Headband

For a retro chic look, tie a portion of your hair with a simple silk headband at the crown and the rest of the hair back into a ponytail

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Scrunchies

Tie your bubble braids with quirky little scrunchies to give them a stylish upgrade

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Hair Clips

Hair clips with embellished details are a great way to accessorise your open wavy locks

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Bucket Hat

If you are having a bad hair day, turn it into a good one by wearing a nice little bucket hat!

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Hair Band

To keep your locks away from the face, push them back with a hair band that is both functional and stylish

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

