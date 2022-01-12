Lifestyle
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
Celeb-approved hair accessories
Hair Pins
Hair pins are one of our favourite accessories to add a minimal touch of glamour to any simple hairstyle
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Silk Rope
To enhance the look of a basic braided hairdo, tie it with a silk rope instead of a rubber band
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Gajra
A jasmine gajra is a classic way to accessorise your sleek low bun for a remarkable desi look
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Jewelled Crown
A jewelled crown is another celeb-approved way to decorate your sleek hair bun with
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Headscarf
A headscarf is the best way to protect your hair from harsh weather while keeping things quirky
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Headband
For a retro chic look, tie a portion of your hair with a simple silk headband at the crown and the rest of the hair back into a ponytail
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Scrunchies
Tie your bubble braids with quirky little scrunchies to give them a stylish upgrade
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Hair Clips
Hair clips with embellished details are a great way to accessorise your open wavy locks
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Bucket Hat
If you are having a bad hair day, turn it into a good one by wearing a nice little bucket hat!
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Hair Band
To keep your locks away from the face, push them back with a hair band that is both functional and stylish
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who broke wedding stereotypes