Celeb-approved
jewellery for a party

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The matching Swarovski jewellery that Nora wore with her electric blue outfit serves as a masterclass in head-to-toe monochrome fashion!

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are not only perfect for adding a pop of contrasting colour but also go a long minimal route

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi made a statement by pairing her risque black gown with a statement emerald pendant and a diamond-encrusted chain

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Panday went all out with finger rings, bracelets, and studs to add to her already striking statement necklace and we are all hearts!

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Golden bangles and bracelets seem to be very much in vogue these days and if you are looking for a nod, here’s a stamp of approval from Kiara!

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

If you are planning to make a statement with your outfit, go easy on the jewellery department and keep things minimal yet impactful like Kriti

Kriti Sanon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Headed for a beach party? Take inspiration from Katrina’s stack of chunky and colourful beaded necklaces! 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram

Stand out at a wedding by opting for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces like the ones Bhumi wore with her sensuous blouse

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

To accessorise her yellow shimmery gown featuring a plunging neckline, Malla choose a luxurious gold necklace that added some element to it

Malaika Arora

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

No one does the art of layering better than the OG fashionista! So here’s some party-ready inspiration we all need

Sonam Kapoor

