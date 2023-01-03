Celeb-approved
jewellery for a party
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The matching Swarovski jewellery that Nora wore with her electric blue outfit serves as a masterclass in head-to-toe monochrome fashion!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika’s turquoise green Farah Khan World earrings are not only perfect for adding a pop of contrasting colour but also go a long minimal route
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made a statement by pairing her risque black gown with a statement emerald pendant and a diamond-encrusted chain
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday went all out with finger rings, bracelets, and studs to add to her already striking statement necklace and we are all hearts!
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Golden bangles and bracelets seem to be very much in vogue these days and if you are looking for a nod, here’s a stamp of approval from Kiara!
Kiara Advani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
If you are planning to make a statement with your outfit, go easy on the jewellery department and keep things minimal yet impactful like Kriti
Kriti Sanon
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Headed for a beach party? Take inspiration from Katrina’s stack of chunky and colourful beaded necklaces!
Katrina Kaif
Image: Bhumi Pedenkar Instagram
Stand out at a wedding by opting for some antique yet eye-catching statement pieces like the ones Bhumi wore with her sensuous blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
To accessorise her yellow shimmery gown featuring a plunging neckline, Malla choose a luxurious gold necklace that added some element to it
Malaika Arora
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
No one does the art of layering better than the OG fashionista! So here’s some party-ready inspiration we all need
Sonam Kapoor
