Celeb-approved
JEWELLERY FOR WEDDINGS January 20, 2021
For a wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a gorgeous diamond choker that readily complimented her lehenga
Kareena wore this layered polki necklace for a modern yet sophisticated look
For Diwali, Sara Ali Khan chose a pair of heavy golden earrings to go with her designer kurta
Kiara Advani accessorised her ethnic outfit with emerald bangles that matched with her necklace, earrings and maang tika
Keeping things minimal yet significant, Tara Sutaria styled her peach drape with huge diamond jhumkas
For another magnificent look, Tara matched this ethnic choker with a pair of matching earrings and nude lips
Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in this organza saree. The statement pearl earrings further accentuated her look
Kriti Sanon made a stunning statement in these silver chaandbalis
For a regal look, Deepika Padukone picked out turquoise blue oversized earrings that had diamond-encrusted borders
Alia Bhatt styled her ethnic look with nothing but a gold maang tika and showed us how it’s done!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla