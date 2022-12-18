Heading 3

Celeb-approved leather outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani

Making the best of both worlds, Kiara style her denim corset top with a gorgeous pair of skin-tight leather pants

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looked uber-stylish in this all-black one-shoulder leather dress by Rick Owens

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika upped the style quotient by wearing a shiny black leather blazer on top of a neon mini skirt and a lacey bodysuit

Deepika Padukone

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks like a bombshell in this bodycon leather dress in a deep dark shade of black

Disha Patani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Moving over the classic black shade, Ananya takes the millennial fashion route by opting for a form-fitting leaf green leather skirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla aced the all-leather look by opting for a pair of black leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset

Malaika Arora

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Baazigar star made a snazzy case for midi skirts by picking out a camel-toned leather number

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

The Saaho actress was clad in sage green faux leather pants, a white tee, and a long organza jacket at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sinha looked smoking hot in her little black leather dress that seemed perfect for a party night

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Pinkvilla

The Brahmastra actress rocked these blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit at the airport

Alia Bhatt

