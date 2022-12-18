Celeb-approved leather outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani
Making the best of both worlds, Kiara style her denim corset top with a gorgeous pair of skin-tight leather pants
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looked uber-stylish in this all-black one-shoulder leather dress by Rick Owens
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika upped the style quotient by wearing a shiny black leather blazer on top of a neon mini skirt and a lacey bodysuit
Deepika Padukone
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks like a bombshell in this bodycon leather dress in a deep dark shade of black
Disha Patani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Moving over the classic black shade, Ananya takes the millennial fashion route by opting for a form-fitting leaf green leather skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla aced the all-leather look by opting for a pair of black leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset
Malaika Arora
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Baazigar star made a snazzy case for midi skirts by picking out a camel-toned leather number
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
The Saaho actress was clad in sage green faux leather pants, a white tee, and a long organza jacket at the airport
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sinha looked smoking hot in her little black leather dress that seemed perfect for a party night
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Pinkvilla
The Brahmastra actress rocked these blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit at the airport
Alia Bhatt
