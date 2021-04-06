summer 2021
lehengas for
Celeb-approved March 24, 2021
For a beach wedding, a sky blue tulle lehenga that matches the surroundings and looks cool on every skin tone is the best bet
A simple white sleeveless choli, a long white skirt and a statement-making dupatta could be a fuss-free and fresh look for a summer wedding
Floral lehengas and summer weddings are a match made in heaven! If you want to go all out, pick out a bold floral print lehenga in softer hues and pair it with statement jewellery
If you wish to experiment with the icy blue shade, this designer lehenga with embroidery and mirror work on it is a perfect pick
For an easy and trendy bridesmaid look, opt for a lehenga in pastel hues and soft fabrics. And complete the look with minimal accessories
Take the millennial route in a blush-toned structured lehenga to keep things fresh and glamorous for a daytime wedding
Make the most of white during summer. Pick out a sultry white bralette choli and style it with a voluminous ruffle skirt for a breezy look
We love this bright yellow lehenga with minimal embroidery work on it. Style it with some statement jewellery and you’re good to go for an outdoor summer wedding!
Go down the eccentric route and deck up in a trendy black lehenga with embellishments all over it. Balance out the look with minimal makeup and accessories
For an OTT look, you can always count on a heavily embellished lehenga with an embroidered sheer high neck choli
