Rishika Shah
apr 09, 2022
Celeb approved monokinis for summer
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka looked like she walked right out of Baywatch in a red monokini which was styled with retro-inspired accessories
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in a hologram one-piece swimsuit
The Pataudi princess coordinated with the blue sea in a matching floral monokini
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Anushka had us stunned in a ribbed neon green monokini that featured a plunging neckline and white button-down detailing at the front
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Our favourite, Katrina Kaif was seen adorning a rainbow-coloured striped monokini at the beach
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya posed in a risqué outfit that featured a sleeveless white monokini layered with an ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya wore the classic black monokini and layered it with a chequered trench coat
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The gorgeous Jacqueline raised the temperature as she posed in a cheetah-printed blue monokini
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked absolutely breathtaking as she donned an earthy toned monokini with an open back
Pooja Hegde
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a colourful floral monokini adorned featuring a plunging neckline
Disha Patani
