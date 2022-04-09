Fashion

Rishika Shah

apr 09, 2022

Celeb approved monokinis for summer

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka looked like she walked right out of Baywatch in a red monokini which was styled with retro-inspired accessories

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor gave us major beachwear goals as she showed off her toned body in a hologram one-piece swimsuit

The Pataudi princess coordinated with the blue sea in a matching floral monokini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Anushka had us stunned in a ribbed neon green monokini that featured a plunging neckline and white button-down detailing at the front

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Our favourite, Katrina Kaif was seen adorning a rainbow-coloured striped monokini at the beach

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya posed in a risqué outfit that featured a sleeveless white monokini layered with an ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya wore the classic black monokini and layered it with a chequered trench coat

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The gorgeous Jacqueline raised the temperature as she posed in a cheetah-printed blue monokini

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked absolutely breathtaking as she donned an earthy toned monokini with an open back

Pooja Hegde

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a colourful floral monokini adorned featuring a plunging neckline

Disha Patani

