Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 16, 2022
Celeb-approved outfits for Holi 2022
Heading 3
White Chikankari Lehenga
Sublime and sassy, Suhana’s white chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra may just be the answer to a beautiful Holi look!
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
Anarkali With Prints
What’s better than a white anarkali? A white anarkali with red floral prints! Take a cue from Sara’s ethnic number to look ready for Holi
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Catch up with the trend of the season and sport a tie-dye outfit to enjoy Holi festivities! Bright-cloured tie-dye pants are the perfect mix of comfort and style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Tie-dye Outfit
A sheer white organza saree like Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi drape can help you elevate the festive look without much ado
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
White Organza Saree
Contemporary silhouettes and white shades are anything but boring! This Holi, get inspired by Parineeti to sport a white sharara set without a dupatta
White Sharara
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Comfy and breezy, a white maxi dress like Shanaya’s will help you steer through the day with minimum effort
Maxi Dress
Image: Shayana Kapoor instagram
Kiara’s fusion look in this white co-ord set is a simple yet modish pick for an intimate Holi function
Co-ord In White
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
For an OTT festive look, a floral co-ord set like Shilpa Shetty’s will keep you going!
Floral Lehenga
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Alia Bhatt’s classic look in a Bandhani saree will guide you on how to look festive-ready for Holi puja at home
Bright Colours
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Priyanka Chopra’s ethnic look in a silk kurta set featuring multicoloured floral embroidery work is a fun and playful choice for Holi parties
Ethnic Kurta Set
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Shraddha Kapoor in summer-ready dresses