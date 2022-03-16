Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 16, 2022

Celeb-approved outfits for Holi 2022

White Chikankari Lehenga

Sublime and sassy, Suhana’s white chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra may just be the answer to a beautiful Holi look!

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

Anarkali With Prints

What’s better than a white anarkali? A white anarkali with red floral prints! Take a cue from Sara’s ethnic number to look ready for Holi

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Catch up with the trend of the season and sport a tie-dye outfit to enjoy Holi festivities! Bright-cloured tie-dye pants are the perfect mix of comfort and style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Tie-dye Outfit

A sheer white organza saree like Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi drape can help you elevate the festive look without much ado

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

White Organza Saree

Contemporary silhouettes and white shades are anything but boring! This Holi, get inspired by Parineeti to sport a white sharara set without a dupatta

White Sharara

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Comfy and breezy, a white maxi dress like Shanaya’s will help you steer through the day with minimum effort

Maxi Dress

Image: Shayana Kapoor instagram

Kiara’s fusion look in this white co-ord set is a simple yet modish pick for an intimate Holi function

Co-ord In White 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

For an OTT festive look, a floral co-ord set like Shilpa Shetty’s will keep you going!

Floral Lehenga

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Alia Bhatt’s classic look in a Bandhani saree will guide you on how to look festive-ready for Holi puja at home

Bright Colours

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s ethnic look in a silk kurta set featuring multicoloured floral embroidery work is a fun and playful choice for Holi parties

Ethnic Kurta Set

Image: Ami Patel instagram

