Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 08, 2022

Celeb-approved outfits for Propose Day

Khushi Kapoor-inspired Slip Dress

Romantic and every bit flattering, a pink satin slip dress with a corseted bodice is the perfect outfit to say yes in!

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

This Propose Day, complement your man’s formal look by opting for a stunning white gown with a plunging neckline encrusted with precious stones

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez-inspired White Gown

Fun and flirty, a bright-hued co-ord set with some stand-out details can elevate your special look in a jiffy!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Co-ord inspiration From Kiara 

Radiate some sultry vibes in a midi skirt and a matching crop top that is a little too modish and definitely sexy!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi’s Beautiful Blue Outfit 

When you are like a special gift in your man’s life, do not forget to dress like it! A strapless floor-length gown in a soft shade is an ideal pick for the day

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali’s Dreamy Gown

It’s time to move over the LBD! Opt for a pretty red dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and express your love in the most fashionable way!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya’s Little Red Dress

If you are someone who prefers to keep things snazzy, a pair of high-waisted leather pants teamed with a minuscule crop top is the ideal pick for the day!

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani-approved Leather Pants

Love it or hate to love it, nothing screams romance more subtly than a floral dress! And a corseted mini dress with floral prints is an absolute winner

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Floral Vibes By Katrina 

Headed for a desk-to-dinner date? Pick out a well-tailored blazer dress for the occasion that is equal parts elegant and modish

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Deepika Padukone’s Semi-Formal Pick 

In the mood for love and some drama? Nothing better than a shimmery multicoloured gown to express your feelings!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Malaika’s Shimmery Outfit Inspo

