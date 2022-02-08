Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Celeb-approved outfits for Propose Day
Khushi Kapoor-inspired Slip Dress
Romantic and every bit flattering, a pink satin slip dress with a corseted bodice is the perfect outfit to say yes in!
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
This Propose Day, complement your man’s formal look by opting for a stunning white gown with a plunging neckline encrusted with precious stones
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez-inspired White Gown
Fun and flirty, a bright-hued co-ord set with some stand-out details can elevate your special look in a jiffy!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Co-ord inspiration From Kiara
Radiate some sultry vibes in a midi skirt and a matching crop top that is a little too modish and definitely sexy!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi’s Beautiful Blue Outfit
When you are like a special gift in your man’s life, do not forget to dress like it! A strapless floor-length gown in a soft shade is an ideal pick for the day
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara Ali’s Dreamy Gown
It’s time to move over the LBD! Opt for a pretty red dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and express your love in the most fashionable way!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya’s Little Red Dress
If you are someone who prefers to keep things snazzy, a pair of high-waisted leather pants teamed with a minuscule crop top is the ideal pick for the day!
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani-approved Leather Pants
Love it or hate to love it, nothing screams romance more subtly than a floral dress! And a corseted mini dress with floral prints is an absolute winner
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Floral Vibes By Katrina
Headed for a desk-to-dinner date? Pick out a well-tailored blazer dress for the occasion that is equal parts elegant and modish
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Deepika Padukone’s Semi-Formal Pick
In the mood for love and some drama? Nothing better than a shimmery multicoloured gown to express your feelings!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Malaika’s Shimmery Outfit Inspo
