Celeb approved pastel glittery dresses
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
NOV 29, 2021
Sparkly affair
Karisma Kapoor left everyone in awe in this silver strappy sparkling bodycon gown
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
Tiered feathered sparkly gown
Malaika Arora, in a grey Marchesa feather gown, looks like she descended from heaven
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Dreamy in lavender
For her next look, the diva wore a figure-hugging lavender gown and looked wow
Image: Pinkvilla
Bedazzling in a bodycon dress
Nora Fatehi's appearances are nothing short of stunning as witnessed in this sheer bodycon number
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Absolutely magical
Add fun to your sequined short dress, like Alaya F, doused in pastel hues
Video: Pinkvilla
Oozing oomph in sequins
Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor looks ultra-glam in this peach pink sequin dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Strapless Shimmers
Sonakshi Sinha looks every inch breathtaking in this sparkling blush pink gown
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Pretty in pink
Vidya Balan looks party-ready in a shimmery pink dress, styled with a brown belt
Video: Pinkvilla
Straight out of a fairytale
In the mood for soothing colours, Ananya Panday's lavender gown is the answer for it
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Enchantress
Alia Bhatt wore a blush pink tiered ruffled gown with a beaded bodice
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
