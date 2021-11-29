Celeb approved pastel glittery dresses

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

NOV 29, 2021

Sparkly affair

Karisma Kapoor left everyone in awe in this silver strappy sparkling bodycon gown

Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram

Tiered feathered sparkly gown

Malaika Arora, in a grey Marchesa feather gown, looks like she descended from heaven

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Dreamy in lavender

For her next look, the diva wore a figure-hugging lavender gown and looked wow

Image: Pinkvilla

Bedazzling in a bodycon dress

Nora Fatehi's appearances are nothing short of stunning as witnessed in this sheer bodycon number

Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Absolutely magical

Add fun to your sequined short dress, like Alaya F, doused in pastel hues

Video: Pinkvilla

Oozing oomph in sequins

Gen Z star Janhvi Kapoor looks ultra-glam in this peach pink sequin dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Strapless Shimmers

Sonakshi Sinha looks every inch breathtaking in this sparkling blush pink gown

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Pretty in pink

Vidya Balan looks party-ready in a shimmery pink dress, styled with a brown belt

Video: Pinkvilla

Straight out of a fairytale

In the mood for soothing colours, Ananya Panday's lavender gown is the answer for it

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Enchantress

Alia Bhatt wore a blush pink tiered ruffled gown with a beaded bodice

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

