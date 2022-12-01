Celeb-approved ponytail styles
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a low ponytail with a side parting. The little fringe on the front adds a retro touch to her look
Image: The House Of Pixels
Alia Bhatt pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with wavy texture
Image: Apeksha Maker
Kiara Advani’s messy ponytail with a middle parting looks chic with her halter neck gown
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon’s messy, voluminous ponytail looks too cool for school!
Image: The House Of Pixels
Kareena took her ponytail game up a notch by opting for tiny sections of side braid
Image: Mohit Varu
Malaika Arora’s braided ponytail further elevates her glamorous look
Image: The House Of Pixels
Anushka Sharma keeps it chic and trendy in a sleek low ponytail
Image: The House Of Pixels
A few face-framing tendrils left out of a messy ponytail gives a chic, effortless look
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
We love how Sara Ali Khan has styled her pigtails!
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
High ponytails are fuss-free and neat, and look amazing with dresses
