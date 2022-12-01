Heading 3

Celeb-approved ponytail styles

Lubna
Khan

Dec 1, 2022

Image: leroifoto Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a low ponytail with a side parting. The little fringe on the front adds a retro touch to her look

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: The House Of Pixels

Alia Bhatt pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with wavy texture

Alia Bhatt

Image: Apeksha Maker

Kiara Advani’s messy ponytail with a middle parting looks chic with her halter neck gown

Kiara Advani

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s messy, voluminous ponytail looks too cool for school!

Kriti Sanon

Image: The House Of Pixels

Kareena took her ponytail game up a notch by opting for tiny sections of side braid

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Mohit Varu

Malaika Arora’s braided ponytail further elevates her glamorous look

 Malaika Arora

Image: The House Of Pixels

Anushka Sharma keeps it chic and trendy in a sleek low ponytail

Anushka Sharma

Image: The House Of Pixels

A few face-framing tendrils left out of a messy ponytail gives a chic, effortless look

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

We love how Sara Ali Khan has styled her pigtails!

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Vaishnav Praveen 

High ponytails are fuss-free and neat, and look amazing with dresses

Janhvi Kapoor

