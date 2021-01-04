Celeb-approved Puffer Jackets For Winter January 04, 2021
Deepika Padukone in a red puffer jacket by Balenciaga shows us that winter wear is anything but boring!
Serving us with the bright winter look, Anushka Sharma paired her white tee and black cargo pants with a yellow puffer jacket by Prada
Anushka served us with another of her winter looks. And this time, she sported a muted gold puffer jacket for her winter-ready look
Keeping things super-cute, Kriti Sanon opted for a lime green puffer jacket and completed her winter look with a skull cap
Kriti picked out another puffer jacket in a darker shade of green and melted our hearts with her cheerful look
Shraddha Kapoor kept her look fresh in this tie-dye puffer jacket
And we love this black puffer jacket and beanie cap combo on Shraddha
Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to keep it comfy and stylish in a sleeveless puffer jacket
Rocking the metallics, Ananya Panday picked out a metallic silver puffer jacket and nailed it like a pro!
Tara Sutaria keeps things stylish in a white cropped puffer jacket and denim jeans
