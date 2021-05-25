for WFH meetings
Celeb approved shirts May 25, 2021
If you have a quick Zoom call to attend, keep things effortless by picking out a bright half-sleeve shirt and a pair of blue jeans
A fan of denim? Sara Ali Khan’s cropped shirt is a great choice for all those days when you want to go for a head-to-toe denim look
Take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor’s colourful Sandro shirt that she has worn with high-waisted jeans
For a vintage retro look, put on a black and white polka dot shirt. Style it with a leather skirt or flared pants to keep things chic
Keep things fresh by picking out a pista green shirt with quirky prints on it. You can team it up with solid trousers or a high-waisted silk skirt to complete the look
Or you can also opt for floral if you want to keep things fun. A printed floral top with short sleeves and a plain maxi skirt can be your go-to pick
For an experimental formal look, take cues from Kangana Ranaut on how to wear a pink satin shirt with multi-colored metallic hued pants
In case you are not open to experiments, stick to basics in a striped cropped shirt and black wide legged pants
For a clean and crisp look, pick out a high-neck full sleeve blouse and pair it with an A-line skirt. Style the outfit with gold earrings to elevate things further
Or you can add a pop of colour to a dull day by opting for a dark-hued denim oversized shirt
Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to pull off an unusually formal look. All you need is a patent leather skirt and check shirt to recreate Bebo’s chic avatar
