Fashion

Joyce Joyson

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 23, 2022

Heading 3

Celeb-approved striking organza sarees

|

Ethereal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a dreamy ivory organza saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse. Yes, it's certainly a moment in itself!

Floral allure

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Next up, she channelled unparallel grace in a rusty orange saree with black floral prints lined with a shimmery border and paired it with a sleeveless sparkling bronze blouse

For Cannes 2022, Hands down! Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely regal in this ivory embroidered organza saree and plunging-V neckline blouse

Image: Sabyasachi / eastmancolourr Instagram

Enchanting

Picking a colour from just the other end of the spectrum, Deepika Padukone wore a plain black sheer saree with a high-neck, full-sleeved blouse and a black belt that cinched her waist

Black beauty

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Colourful

Jacqueline Fernandez looked delightful in pastel multicoured organza drape worn with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani looked refreshing in pear green organza saree bearing white aari work and scalloped borders worn with lime green floral rose boota backless choli

Bright and beautiful

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Wearing a pastel pink zari-embroidered organza saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan styled it with a sleeveless blouse doused in silver and gold embellishments

Pleasing to the eye

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Graceful as ever

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a sartorial delight in this coffee-coloured silk kalamkari saree paired with a gold-toned embroidered blouse with a yellow base

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ prithvipictures Instagram

Channeling retro charm in organza pink and red botanical print saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked adorable as she styled it with a white scalloped neckline sleeveless blouse

Retro diva

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram, Photo: Ajay Kadam

Lastly, Rakul Preet Singh went for a pista green floral saree adorned with gotta and paired with a plain off-shoulder blouse

Pretty as a picture

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy in strappy dresses

Click Here