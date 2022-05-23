Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 23, 2022
Celeb-approved striking organza sarees
|
Ethereal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a dreamy ivory organza saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse. Yes, it's certainly a moment in itself!
Floral allure
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Next up, she channelled unparallel grace in a rusty orange saree with black floral prints lined with a shimmery border and paired it with a sleeveless sparkling bronze blouse
For Cannes 2022, Hands down! Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely regal in this ivory embroidered organza saree and plunging-V neckline blouse
Image: Sabyasachi / eastmancolourr Instagram
Enchanting
Picking a colour from just the other end of the spectrum, Deepika Padukone wore a plain black sheer saree with a high-neck, full-sleeved blouse and a black belt that cinched her waist
Black beauty
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Colourful
Jacqueline Fernandez looked delightful in pastel multicoured organza drape worn with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani looked refreshing in pear green organza saree bearing white aari work and scalloped borders worn with lime green floral rose boota backless choli
Bright and beautiful
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Wearing a pastel pink zari-embroidered organza saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan styled it with a sleeveless blouse doused in silver and gold embellishments
Pleasing to the eye
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Graceful as ever
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a sartorial delight in this coffee-coloured silk kalamkari saree paired with a gold-toned embroidered blouse with a yellow base
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ prithvipictures Instagram
Channeling retro charm in organza pink and red botanical print saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked adorable as she styled it with a white scalloped neckline sleeveless blouse
Retro diva
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram, Photo: Ajay Kadam
Lastly, Rakul Preet Singh went for a pista green floral saree adorned with gotta and paired with a plain off-shoulder blouse
Pretty as a picture
