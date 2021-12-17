Celeb-approved stylish blazer looks
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 17, 2021
Oversized blazer
Dua Lipa’s pinstripe oversized blazer paired with a skimpy bralette and high-waisted formal pants is perfect for making a statement!
Getty Images
Blazer dress with boots
Alia Bhatt’s double-breasted black blazer dress with pink sequin work on the sleeves is a stylish way to include a blazer in your wardrobe
Alia Bhatt instagram
Blazer with a skirt
Sonakshi Sinha showed us how to look chic and elegant in a beige and white long blazer and a beige pleated skirt
Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Blazer with shimmery pants
Nora Fatehi wore her long orange blazer with shimmery golden pants and gave us a cue on how to amp things up for an office party!
Nora Fatehi instagram
Saree with a blazer
Karisma Kapoor combined a saree and a blazer to serve us with a unique fusion look
Karisma Kapoor instagram
She also taught us how to amp up a basic dress by styling it with a velvet blue blazer from Massimo Dutti
Ami Patel instagram
Blazer with dress
Blazer with casuals
Malaika Arora clubbed her bright orange blazer with ripped jeans and a crop top for a sultry yet casual look!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor’s monochrome look was elevated by the cropped blazer for a stylish semi-formal look
Cropped blazer
Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Shraddha Kapoor's shimmery blazer dress from Zara is an ideal pick to bring out the party vibes
Party-ready in a blazer
Pinkvilla
Always a fail-safe option, a co-ordinated suit with a well-tailored blazer and straight-fit pants is the best way to include a blazer in your closet
Co-ordinated set
Pinkvilla
