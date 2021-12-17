Celeb-approved stylish blazer looks

Oversized blazer

Dua Lipa’s pinstripe oversized blazer paired with a skimpy bralette and high-waisted formal pants is perfect for making a statement!

Getty Images 

Blazer dress with boots

Alia Bhatt’s double-breasted black blazer dress with pink sequin work on the sleeves is a stylish way to include a blazer in your wardrobe

Alia Bhatt instagram 

Blazer with a skirt

Sonakshi Sinha showed us how to look chic and elegant in a beige and white long blazer and a beige pleated skirt

Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Blazer with shimmery pants

Nora Fatehi wore her long orange blazer with shimmery golden pants and gave us a cue on how to amp things up for an office party!

Nora Fatehi instagram

Saree with a blazer

Karisma Kapoor combined a saree and a blazer to serve us with a unique fusion look

Karisma Kapoor instagram

She also taught us how to amp up a basic dress by styling it with a velvet blue blazer from Massimo Dutti

Ami Patel instagram

Blazer with dress

Blazer with casuals

Malaika Arora clubbed her bright orange blazer with ripped jeans and a crop top for a sultry yet casual look!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor’s monochrome look was elevated by the cropped blazer for a stylish semi-formal look

Cropped blazer

Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's shimmery blazer dress from Zara is an ideal pick to bring out the party vibes

Party-ready in a blazer

Pinkvilla

Always a fail-safe option, a co-ordinated suit with a well-tailored blazer and straight-fit pants is the best way to include a blazer in your closet

Co-ordinated set

Pinkvilla

