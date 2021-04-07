Celeb Approved Stylish Ways To Wear Pants

Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s high-shine pantsuit and add a dramatic flair to your pants

Or take a cue from Deepika’s boyfriend fit acid-washed denim paired with an Alberta Ferretti frilled top
For your next night-out, take a lesson or two from her all-black leather ensemble. Complete your look with black pumps

Powder pink bell-bottoms like Ananya’s can dramatically switch up your look- from engagement to a bar night

Anushka Sharma served us with winter outfits goals in black cargo pants and a striking yellow Prada puffer jacket

Keep your look one-toned like Alaya F who opted for a pair of front-slit flared pants and teamed it up with a ruffle top

if you have a pair of trendy jogger pants but don't know how to style it up, take a cue from malaika arora here

Make a statement as manushi chhillar does in this sequin flared pants by Dhruv Kapoor

For a casual outing, add a touch of bright neon to your denim and you are good to go!

Finally, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shows us how to successfully take your outfit from desk to dinner

