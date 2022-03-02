FASHION
MAR 02, 2022
Celeb-approved ways to style bodysuit
Yami Gautam
Bodysuits are a fierce melange of bold and sexy, proves Yami in this black number with a plunging sweetheart neckline, neatly tucked in trousers and worn with a black belt
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
If you want to go for a more casual look, put on a denim bodysuit like DP and pair it with denim-printed joggers
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Or style them like Ananya did with a ribbed body-hugging skirt, swapping the top for a khaki-hued, corset-mesh bodysuit
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Also, you can make everyone's jaws drop by opting for a red bodysuit that came with a halter-neckline and a keyhole detail, styled with a zipped, asymmetrical hem skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Stylish and sexy
Giving it a colourful twist, she teamed her white cutout sleeveless bodysuit with tie-dye print jogger pants and looked equal parts edgy and cool
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For a super-eye-catching look, style a sky-blue, one-shoulder bodysuit with a lime green pencil skirt like Bebo
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Slip into neutral tone cigarette pants and rock the look with a neon sleeveless bodysuit like the gorgeous actress
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The singer-actress shows us how to style a black bodysuit with a mini leather skirt featuring embellished safety pins and a matching jacket
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
Keeping up with the previous look, Shilpa went for loose leather pants instead of a skirt and paired it with a black cutout bodysuit and looked smashing hot!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Viral Bhayani
Lastly, Sanya strikes a boss lady look by donning a navy-blue pantsuit and complementing it with a shimmery bodysuit
Sanya Malhotra
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
