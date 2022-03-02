FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 02, 2022

Celeb-approved ways to style bodysuit

Yami Gautam

Bodysuits are a fierce melange of bold and sexy, proves Yami in this black number with a plunging sweetheart neckline, neatly tucked in trousers and worn with a black belt

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

If you want to go for a more casual look, put on a denim bodysuit like DP and pair it with denim-printed joggers

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Or style them like Ananya did with a ribbed body-hugging skirt, swapping the top for a khaki-hued, corset-mesh bodysuit

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Also, you can make everyone's jaws drop by opting for a red bodysuit that came with a halter-neckline and a keyhole detail, styled with a zipped, asymmetrical hem skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Stylish and sexy

Giving it a colourful twist, she teamed her white cutout sleeveless bodysuit with tie-dye print jogger pants and looked equal parts edgy and cool

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For a super-eye-catching look, style a sky-blue, one-shoulder bodysuit with a lime green pencil skirt like Bebo

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Slip into neutral tone cigarette pants and rock the look with a neon sleeveless bodysuit like the gorgeous actress

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The singer-actress shows us how to style a black bodysuit with a mini leather skirt featuring embellished safety pins and a matching jacket

Selena Gomez

Image: Getty Images

Keeping up with the previous look, Shilpa went for loose leather pants instead of a skirt and paired it with a black cutout bodysuit and looked smashing hot!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Viral Bhayani

Lastly, Sanya strikes a boss lady look by donning a navy-blue pantsuit and complementing it with a shimmery bodysuit

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

