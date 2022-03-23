Style Tips
P R Gayathri
MAR 23, 2022
Celeb approved ways to style corsets
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi teamed her strapless floral print corset top with high-waisted jeans and looked chic as ever! Adding to her glam were her hoop earrings, red lips and dewy makeup. Pretty romantic, right?
Since pantsuits are now in vogue, why not wear a corset top underneath to add a more powerful touch? Sonakshi Sinha wore a pristine white pantsuit from Studio NK with her black corset top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Disha’s snazzy look in pink was everything lit! Take cues from her and team your strappy corset top with a mini skirt for a fun and frisky look
For Sooryavanshi's promotions, Katrina slipped into a tie-dye blue corset top with tie-up sleeves. Styling it with a flowy skirt in a matching shade, she looked breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Give your ethnic lehenga look a modern touch, like Kiara, by teaming it with a black corset top with puffed sleeves. The velvet ensemble by Manish Malhotra featured heavy embellishments and sparkly sequin details
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Layer up your corset over a casual white shirt to add oomph to your look. Deepika paired her corset and shirt with blue slouchy fit denim by Zara and sealed her look with a pair of exquisite heels by Jimmy Choo
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt too rocked a similar style by rocking a frilled baby pink corset over her white shirt and paired it with baby pink bell-bottom pants that exuded just the perfect vintage vibe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Leave your floral dress on read. Enter: A white shirt with balloon sleeves from Missguided and Nikita Karizma's vegan leather mini corset skirt
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Janhvi looked like a diva as she posed in a white corset top that was a unique blend of flirty and formal. The millennial star kept the cool casual by pairing the top with basic ripped jeans
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The drop-dead-gorgeous Tara Sutaria managed to ace the corset trend by bringing it into her Indian wear. She was seen dressed in a stunning electric blue attire that featured a strapless corset top which she paired with a sheer layered lehenga skirt
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
