Celeb approved ways to style a neon top
23
aUGUST 2021
Alia Bhatt in a neon sweatshirt and olive green cargo trousers showed us how to style a neon top for a casual comfy look
Alia also wore a knotted crop top in the neon shade and teamed it with mom jeans for a cute outdoor look
To mix and match neutral hues with bright colours, Kiara Advani wore her neon tank top with brown paperbag waist pants
Adding a pop of colour to her easy sports look is Taapsee Pannu. The actress styled her cycling shorts with a neon t-shirt and white jacket
Shraddha Kapoor aced the neon trend by picking out a drawstring crop top to style it with loose brown bottoms
Ananya Panday nailed the co-ordinated neon look by styling her belted trousers with a matching cropped jacket
Sonakshi Sinha wore a funky high-neck crop top with her high-waisted black trousers for an edgy athleisure look
Parineeti Chopra showed us that you can even rock a full-sleeve knit neon top with a formal or bodycon skirt
Radhika Madan brought in some jazzy vibes as she styled her sequin mini skirt with an off-shoulder crop top!
Deepika Padukone went all out in bright colours by wearing her fluorescent oversized sweater with vibrant blue pants
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla