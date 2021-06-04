to style a T-shirt

Celeb approved ways

June 04, 2021

A simple tee is that one piece of clothing that every woman has in her wardrobe

Sticking to her classics, Janhvi Kapoor styled her white shirt with a pair of blue jeans and dainty layered necklaces

Katrina Kaif loves to keep things casual by styling her graphic tee with a pair of denim shorts

Deepika Padukone on the other hand glamorised her white tee by styling it with a pair of silver pants

Alia Bhatt picked out a bright tie-dye tee and a pair of denim shorts making it perfect for the summer!

Going down the millennial lane, Ananya Panday picked out a graphic tee and styled it with a denim bucket hat

She even knotted her tee and picked out a printed wrap skirt for an unusual yet chic look

Tara Sutaria kept things comfy and trendy by styling her oversized tee with biker shorts and sneakers

Anushka Sharma is a true blue fan of keeping things comfy in a pair of jeans and a graphic tee

If it’s too hot, her go-to is a pair of shorts and sneakers to go with her oversized Tshirt

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here