to style a T-shirt
Celeb approved ways June 04, 2021
A simple tee is that one piece of clothing that every woman has in her wardrobe
Sticking to her classics, Janhvi Kapoor styled her white shirt with a pair of blue jeans and dainty layered necklaces
Katrina Kaif loves to keep things casual by styling her graphic tee with a pair of denim shorts
Deepika Padukone on the other hand glamorised her white tee by styling it with a pair of silver pants
Alia Bhatt picked out a bright tie-dye tee and a pair of denim shorts making it perfect for the summer!
Going down the millennial lane, Ananya Panday picked out a graphic tee and styled it with a denim bucket hat
She even knotted her tee and picked out a printed wrap skirt for an unusual yet chic look
Tara Sutaria kept things comfy and trendy by styling her oversized tee with biker shorts and sneakers
Anushka Sharma is a true blue fan of keeping things comfy in a pair of jeans and a graphic tee
If it’s too hot, her go-to is a pair of shorts and sneakers to go with her oversized Tshirt
