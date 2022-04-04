Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
apr 04, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb-approved ways to wear denim shorts
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia kept things super cool in her favourite denim shorts and a blue and white tie-dye tee
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s off-duty look featuring a pair of denim shorts and a strappy tank is a fuss-free choice for summers
Kiara gave us a lesson on street style as she sported a neutral-hued bodysuit and distressed denim shorts together with an expensive YSL belt bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Kriti added some colour to her off-duty wardrobe as she paired her denim shorts with a colourful cropped blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha’s uber cool style featuring blue ripped denim shorts, a peach-hued tank top and a white shirt tied around the waist is easy to recreate
Image: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika in faded high-waisted denim shorts and a white ganji is giving us major summer goals!
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi showed us an easy and stylish way to wear ripped denim shorts as she wore hers with a solid white front-knot top with half sleeves
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara gave a fusion twist to her denim shorts by teaming them with a printed front-slit kurta
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya looked comfortably cool in her white denim shorts and a cropped red sweatshirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Elevate your basic denim shorts and a tank top look in a jiffy like Shraddha, who opted for a brown belt to go with her simple outfit
Shraddha Kapoor
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks
Click Here