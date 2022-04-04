Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

apr 04, 2022

Heading 3

Celeb-approved ways to wear denim shorts

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia kept things super cool in her favourite denim shorts and a blue and white tie-dye tee

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s off-duty look featuring a pair of denim shorts and a strappy tank is a fuss-free choice for summers

Kiara gave us a lesson on street style as she sported a neutral-hued bodysuit and distressed denim shorts together with an expensive YSL belt bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

Kriti added some colour to her off-duty wardrobe as she paired her denim shorts with a colourful cropped blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha’s uber cool style featuring blue ripped denim shorts, a peach-hued tank top and a white shirt tied around the waist is easy to recreate

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika in faded high-waisted denim shorts and a white ganji is giving us major summer goals!

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi showed us an easy and stylish way to wear ripped denim shorts as she wore hers with a solid white front-knot top with half sleeves

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara gave a fusion twist to her denim shorts by teaming them with a printed front-slit kurta

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla 

Ananya looked comfortably cool in her white denim shorts and a cropped red sweatshirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Elevate your basic denim shorts and a tank top look in a jiffy like Shraddha, who opted for a brown belt to go with her simple outfit

Shraddha Kapoor

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks

Click Here