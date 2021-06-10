ways to style denims
celeb approved June 10, 2021
Baggy jeans are one of our favourites for this season. For a casual and comfy look, Alia Bhatt has styled hers with a simple white top and a matching front-open cropped shirt
Distressed jeans are the next big hit among Bollywood divas. Kriti Sanon has sported a straight-cut pair with a black cut-sleeve bodysuit
Fashionable and roomy, mom jeans also seem to be a favourite during summer. Make a casual statement in this classic pair by wearing it with a simple oversized t-shirt
Edgy and chic, bootcut jeans are a great way to flatter your frame. Take inspiration from Ananya Panday on how to ace the look with a solid off-shoulder black top
If you have a taller frame, flared jeans are the best bet for you. Deepika Padukone has taken full advantage of her height and styled her look with a pair of well-fitted flared pants
DP has rocked yet another stunning number that is a party-ready piece! This slouchy fit denim with silver studs is perfect for a glam look
Modern and quirky, patchwork bootcut jeans are so much fun to style. You can either pick out a crop top or a full-sleeve tee to go with these pants
Next up, we have retro tapered jeans that can be styled with a statement-sleeve top for a modern look. Opt for brighter hues to keep things cheery
Straight-fit jeans are no doubt easy to style. However, if you are looking to switch things up then style them with an oversized breezy shirt and white sneakers
For a retro touch, pick out a pair of mid-rise bell-bottom pants. With a sleeveless top and some chunky gold jewellery, you can look fashionable in minutes!
A pair of high-waist skinny jeans is a must-have in your wardrobe. Take cues from Nora Fatehi on how to slay in these jeans!
If you are bored of blues and blacks, white denims can offer you a fresh alternative. Style it with an oversized denim jacket and crop top for a casual yet edgy look
