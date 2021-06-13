Celeb-approved ways to wear shorts June 13, 2021
Showing us how to pull off the tie-dye trend and shorts at one go, Alia Bhatt picked out denim shorts and a tie-dye tee to make a statement
Supermodel Gigi Hadid set the ball rolling in tight bike shorts, a simple white tee and a denim jacket on top of it Image credits: Getty
Deepika Padukone followed suit and sported a pair of black biker shorts with a crisp white shirt and a pair of black sneakers
In a pair of sporty black shorts with white stripes and a bikini top, Disha Patani raises the temperature in her own sultry style!
For a comfy off-duty look, Tara Sutaria picked out a pair of bodyfit black shorts and styled them with a black tee. Sneakers and a Louis Vuitton tote completed her look
Ready for the monsoons? Katrina Kaif shows us how to look monsoon-ready in an oversized white sweatshirt and a pair of white distressed shorts
Ananya Panday aced the chic millennial look in a pair of checkered shorts, a pastel pink tube crop and a checkered blazer. With tinted shades, she has kept things cool and fun
Sara then kept things fun in a pair of trendy black denim shorts, a matching top and a rust pink bomber jacket with quirky engraving on it
She exudes major chill vibes in a pair of white denim shorts with neon pockets and an off-shoulder white and neon crop top
