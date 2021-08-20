Celeb approved ways to wear white kurtis
august 20, 2021
Actress Sara Ali Khan has added a dash of colour to her white kurti by wearing it with a multicoloured leheriya dupatta and some gold bangles!
OG fashion queen Deepika Padukone has shown us two different and interesting ways to style a white kurti. First, she wore her buttoned white number with baggy jeans for a laidback look
And then she styled her long kurti with skinny fit jeans and leather boots for a desi rock look!
‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor wore her short peplum-style kurta with matching sharara and a white dupatta for a head-to-toe ethnic look
Actor and producer Alia Bhatt chose to keep things ethnic in a strappy short A-line kurta, matching sharara and a white dupatta. Perfect for summer wedding festivities!
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave an elegant yet fuss-free twist to a modest full-sleeve kurta by wearing it without the dupatta
Hopping on the bandwagon next is Kiara Advani who also ditched the dupatta and wore her white kurta with matching pants cropped at the bottom
Kangana Ranaut gave a neutral spin to her white cotton kurta by pairing it with a greyish beige phulkari dupatta
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought in some boho vibes with a vibrant patchwork shrug that was layered over a simple white kurta and skinny pants
Sonakshi Sinha exuded major royal vibes by opting for a sheer embroidered Manish Malhotra anarkali kurta that was teamed with ivory white palazzos and organza dupatta
