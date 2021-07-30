Celeb approved ways July 30, 2021
to wear white pants
For the birthday celebration of ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Alia Bhatt wore a one-shoulder white wrap top with white straight high-waist trousers
Post her salon session in the city, millennial actress Ananya Panday was seen in a casual look that included ripped skinny jeans and a comfy sweatshirt
Ananya also showed us a formal yet edgy way to wear a pair of crisp white pants with a tube top and an embellished furry jacket
Athiya Shetty gave an interesting spin to her white wide-leg trousers by wearing them with a floral crop top and a matching shrug, all designed by Rahul Mishra
For the special screening event of ‘Malang’, dance diva Nora Fatehi wore her high-rise flared pants with a puff-sleeve satin blouse
Kiara Advani showed us two laid-back ways to elevate your look in white pants. First, she wore her comfy paperbag trousers with a knotted purple shirt for an evening date
And then for her airport look, Kiara wore a pair of Nike joggers with pink side taping, a matching shirt and a black face mask
Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked the street style look in a pair of cropped white pants, a matching turtleneck and a light green teddy coat Credits: Getty Images
For a shoot, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept things comfortable yet chic in a white cowl neck blouse and high-waisted white pants
Tara Sutaria took the eccentric route in a Gaurav Gupta outfit that came with a pair of satin white pants, a strapless crop top and a sheer cape-style blouse
OG fashion queen Deepika Padukone showed us a formal way to rock the classic combination of black and white. Her black high-neck top looked perfect with these white pleated pants!
