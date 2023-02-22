Heading 3

Celeb-approved wedding guest looks

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi's white saree paired with a strapless, embroidered blouse is graceful and stunning 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram

Tara exuded glam vibes in an embellished red blouse, a plain skirt, and a sparkling dupatta 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina’s pastel blue saree featuring embellishments in floral patterns boasts a resplendent wedding-guest look

Katrina Kaif

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Sara embodies a timeless gold look in a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress shows us how to dazzle in a stunning sheer neon green saree 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Fun and flirty, Kiara’s floral-print lehenga and a strappy blue blouse paired with a floral dupatta are perfect for a playful look

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Elegant and delicate, Deepika’s all-black chiffon saree is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe

Deepika

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The 23-year-old rocked a pista green lehenga doused in sequins and we are al hearts 

Ananaya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s red and green floral-print pants and cape set is perfect for wedding festivities

Shanaya 

