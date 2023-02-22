Celeb-approved wedding guest looks
FEB 22, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi's white saree paired with a strapless, embroidered blouse is graceful and stunning
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram
Tara exuded glam vibes in an embellished red blouse, a plain skirt, and a sparkling dupatta
Tara Sutaria
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s pastel blue saree featuring embellishments in floral patterns boasts a resplendent wedding-guest look
Katrina Kaif
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sara embodies a timeless gold look in a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress shows us how to dazzle in a stunning sheer neon green saree
Anushka Sharma
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Fun and flirty, Kiara’s floral-print lehenga and a strappy blue blouse paired with a floral dupatta are perfect for a playful look
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Elegant and delicate, Deepika’s all-black chiffon saree is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe
Deepika
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The 23-year-old rocked a pista green lehenga doused in sequins and we are al hearts
Ananaya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s red and green floral-print pants and cape set is perfect for wedding festivities
Shanaya
