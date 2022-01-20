Fashion

P R Gayathri

Jan 20, 2022

Celeb approved WFH looks

Khushi Kapoor

Dressing up can really brighten up your mood and make you feel motivated to work. Khushi Kapoor’s simple monochromatic look is something you should bookmark for a fuss-free WFH look!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s style of adding a tinge of glam to her simple outfit with a golden layered necklace is perfect for your work from home zoom meetings

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked bold and classy as she opted for a white high round neck top bearing exaggerated bouffant sleeves that she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya’s three-piece set is perfect for a cosy yet formal look that amps up your workaholic spirit as well as makes sure you are in comfort

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt

If keeping it cool and radiating a girl-next-door vibe is what you are aiming for, this dress is the one for you

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A co-ord set is an easy cosy look to cheer up your WFH style. The 36-year-old opted for a Ralph and Russo sweatsuit that came with a cropped sweatshirt and jogger pants

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti added a sultry spin and a dash of femininity to her oversized blazer look by layering it over a black halter neck top

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The Intern actress looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Kangana’s powder blue satin sleeveless top featuring a pussycat bow neck detail along with her white fit and flared pants and a greyish blue faux fur coat looked as stylish as ever

Image: Pinkvilla

Kangana Ranaut

Katrina has got all the items from a lazy girl’s wardrobe and we love it all. Her mellow yellow ribbed full sleeve button-up top and matching pants are just so perfect to chill at home

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

