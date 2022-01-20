Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 20, 2022
Celeb approved WFH looks
Khushi Kapoor
Dressing up can really brighten up your mood and make you feel motivated to work. Khushi Kapoor’s simple monochromatic look is something you should bookmark for a fuss-free WFH look!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s style of adding a tinge of glam to her simple outfit with a golden layered necklace is perfect for your work from home zoom meetings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked bold and classy as she opted for a white high round neck top bearing exaggerated bouffant sleeves that she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya’s three-piece set is perfect for a cosy yet formal look that amps up your workaholic spirit as well as makes sure you are in comfort
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt
If keeping it cool and radiating a girl-next-door vibe is what you are aiming for, this dress is the one for you
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A co-ord set is an easy cosy look to cheer up your WFH style. The 36-year-old opted for a Ralph and Russo sweatsuit that came with a cropped sweatshirt and jogger pants
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti added a sultry spin and a dash of femininity to her oversized blazer look by layering it over a black halter neck top
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The Intern actress looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Kangana’s powder blue satin sleeveless top featuring a pussycat bow neck detail along with her white fit and flared pants and a greyish blue faux fur coat looked as stylish as ever
Image: Pinkvilla
Kangana Ranaut
Katrina has got all the items from a lazy girl’s wardrobe and we love it all. Her mellow yellow ribbed full sleeve button-up top and matching pants are just so perfect to chill at home
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vidya Balan’s ethnic fusion looks