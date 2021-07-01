dresses for a date
Celeb-approved white JULY 01, 2021
An off-shoulder white dress exudes feminine vibes in a slightly bold way. And that is why Katrina Kaif’s structured off-shoulder number is one of our favourite picks for a day-out with bae
If you are all about the girl-next-door vibes, a simple white shirt dress can keep your look as simple as you like. You can dress it up with heels or dress it down with sneakers
For a chic date-night look, take cues from Malaika Arora on how to wear a lacy white dress with matching pumps and big hoop earrings
Add Tara Sutaria’s beautiful white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline to your date wardrobe wishlist
We think there’s nothing more elegant and appealing than a luxurious satin slip dress. And Tara’s white number is proof enough!
If you are hunting for a unique evening dress, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s monochrome midi outfit. You can cinch the dress with a suspender belt or waist belt for some structure
Nora Fatehi is a strong advocate of the pristine hue. And her white bodycon dress with tassels at the hemline is surely a winner!
For her day out, Nora sported an elegant white crochet midi dress that is perfect for the current weather
Make the most of your hourglass frame by opting for a white bodycon number. And if you come across a tiered one, just don’t let it go!
A mini dress with statement sleeves is another eye-catching outfit for a date night with bae. Style it with sleek open tresses to amp up the look
If you are going from desk to dinner, take cues from Alia Bhatt’s white blazer dress with multiple buttons, and style yours with minimal accessories
