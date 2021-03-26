Celeb-Approved White Kurtas For Holi March 26, 2021
Love to keep things simple but significant? Take cues from Kiara Advani who wore a lovely white chikankari kurta during a day-out in the city
Alternatively, if you wish to give an interesting twist to the basic chikankari kurta, pair it with satin dhoti pants like Tara Sutaria does here
Headed for a Holi party? Take cues from Sonakshi Sinha who opted for an ivory white Anite Dongre kurta and sharara set with delicate embroidery work on it
Ladies with a tall frame can pick out an elegant white Anarkali set for the Holi event. Style it with some statement jewellery to round off the look
Strappy white kurtas are perfect for daytime events during Holi. You can wear it over a flowy palazzo to keep things stylish and comfy at the same time
And we are also fans of this modest full-sleeve white Anarkali that Kareena Kapoor Khan wore over a white salwar. Let’s not miss out on the oxidised neckpiece too!
For the promotions of ‘Sui Dhaaga’, Anushka Sharma wore an embroidered Anarkali kurta and styled it with matching juttis and a pair of golden chaandbalis
A creamy white kurta-sharara set with some eye-catching detailing on it could be another minimal yet gorgeous look for Holi
If simplicity is more of your thing, take the all-white route and opt for an embroidered white kurta, matching bottoms and a classic dupatta
Or if you want to play around with some colours, let Priyanka Chopra’s cream Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla kurta with colourful detailing on it serve you ample inspiration
All the newlyweds can take lessons from Deepika Padukone on how to look stunning in an ivory white Anarkali worn with a traditional jamdani dupatta
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla