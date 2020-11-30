November 30, 2020
Celeb-approved
Winter Ethnic Styles
For an unconventional look, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore an Anamika Khanna saree with a jacket that had tassel and pom-pom detailing on it
On another occasion, the diva sported a matching jacket with her brown brocade Raw Mango kurta
At an award show, Anushka Sharma sported an Anamika Khanna creation. The outfit featured an ethnic jacket over an asymmetric draped tunic and trousers
Katrina Kaif picked out a golden-silver organza cape and wore it over her nude Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree and blouse for an impactful look
Samantha Akkineni styled her sunshine-hued kurta and flared pants with an embroidered jacket and finished off her look with a statement choker
Striking the perfect balance of chic and elegance, Kriti Sanon picked out a scarlet rose print skirt and blouse set and styled it with a ruffled jacket
For a simple yet interesting look, take inspiration from Deepika’s bandhani print kurta and kaftan add-on set by Sabyasachi
Karisma Kapoor brought her style game to the table in a red Raw Mango saree. The ivory blazer took away the cake!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore an ivory gold saree with a long coat and showed us how it’s done
Taking things to another level, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a heavily embroidered trench-coat and wore it over her salmon pink separates
