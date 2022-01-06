Fashion
Celeb-approved winter staples for men
Knitted Cardigan
Inspired by Ranveer Singh’s dapper style, a long knitted cardigan worn over a black turtleneck tee makes for a stylish winter look
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Leather Jacket
For a cowboy-inspired look, style a basic high-neck tee with a brown leather jacket and you are good to go!
Image: Pinkvilla
Velvet Blazer
Velvet has become a huge thing in the men’s fashion arena and a velvet blazer is a modish way to up your fashion game!
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram
Puffer Jacket
For the extremely cold days, a puffer jacket in hues of neon and black can be the best bet
Image: Isha Bhansali instagram
Hooded Jacket
To keep things casual yet warm, opt for a bright-hued hooded jacket and pair with your regular tee and joggers
Image: Pinkvilla
Knitted Shirt
A light-hued knitted shirt, which pairs well with both jeans and joggers, is a utility winter staple to have in your wardrobe
Image: Pinkvilla
Tie-dye Hoodie
If you are a fan of trends, then a tie-dye hoodie is a go-to option for slightly cold days
Image: Pinkvilla
Zipper Jacket With Statement Details
A statement zipper jacket, with some leather details and a furry collar and cuffs, can elevate a simple winter look ten times!
Image: Pinkvilla
Knitted Beanie
A knitted beanie is a great winter addition to your wardrobe and it goes best with casuals too
Image: Pinkvilla
Turtleneck Sweater
Stylish and elegant, a turtleneck sweater is the best way to look suave and feel warm this winter!
Image: Kartik Aaryan instagram
