Fashion

 Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

JAN 06, 2022

Celeb-approved winter staples for men

Heading 3

Knitted Cardigan

Inspired by Ranveer Singh’s dapper style, a long knitted cardigan worn over a black turtleneck tee makes for a stylish winter look

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Leather Jacket

For a cowboy-inspired look, style a basic high-neck tee with a brown leather jacket and you are good to go!

Image: Pinkvilla

Velvet Blazer

Velvet has become a huge thing in the men’s fashion arena and a velvet blazer is a modish way to up your fashion game!

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana instagram

Puffer Jacket

For the extremely cold days, a puffer jacket in hues of neon and black can be the best bet

Image: Isha Bhansali instagram

Hooded Jacket

To keep things casual yet warm, opt for a bright-hued hooded jacket and pair with your regular tee and joggers

Image: Pinkvilla

Knitted Shirt

A light-hued knitted shirt, which pairs well with both jeans and joggers, is a utility winter staple to have in your wardrobe

Image: Pinkvilla

Tie-dye Hoodie

If you are a fan of trends, then a tie-dye hoodie is a go-to option for slightly cold days

Image: Pinkvilla

Zipper Jacket With Statement Details

A statement zipper jacket, with some leather details and a furry collar and cuffs, can elevate a simple winter look ten times!

Image: Pinkvilla

Knitted Beanie

A knitted beanie is a great winter addition to your wardrobe and it goes best with casuals too

Image: Pinkvilla 

Turtleneck Sweater

Stylish and elegant, a turtleneck sweater is the best way to look suave and feel warm this winter!

Image: Kartik Aaryan instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10 movies of Deepika Padukone

Click Here