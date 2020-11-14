Yellow
Sarees

CELEB-
approved

For Diwali

November 14, 2020

Showing us how to do ethnic fashion right, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a bright sunshine yellow saree by Nikasha. Statement chandbali earrings completed her look

Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who picked out an orange-yellow saree and teamed it with a pink blouse for a simple Diwali look

Oozing glamour, Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a custom-made yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Statement earrings and bright lips accentuated her look

Kangana Ranaut donned the classic desi avatar by opting for a yellow silk saree that she paired with a half-sleeve blouse

Janhvi Kapoor wore a plain yellow saree and paired it with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse for a simple yet beautiful festive look

Kriti Sanon also brought her A-game to the table by opting for a yellow ruffled saree by Manish Malhotra. An emerald necklace completed her look

When it comes to experimenting things a bit, we trust Jacqueline Fernandez to show us how it’s done! 

For an event, Deepika Padukone chose a ruffled yellow Sabyasachi saree and teamed it with a pussy-bow blouse. She further accessorised her look with statement shoulder dusters

Karisma Kapoor draped a yellow floral design saree and wrapped a statement belt around the waist to accentuate her simple look

Kajol showed us how to keep things traditional by wearing a yellow bandini woven saree and we are fans already! 

