Yellow
Sarees
CELEB-
approved
For Diwali November 14, 2020
Showing us how to do ethnic fashion right, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a bright sunshine yellow saree by Nikasha. Statement chandbali earrings completed her look
Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who picked out an orange-yellow saree and teamed it with a pink blouse for a simple Diwali look
Oozing glamour, Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a custom-made yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. Statement earrings and bright lips accentuated her look
Kangana Ranaut donned the classic desi avatar by opting for a yellow silk saree that she paired with a half-sleeve blouse
Janhvi Kapoor wore a plain yellow saree and paired it with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse for a simple yet beautiful festive look
Kriti Sanon also brought her A-game to the table by opting for a yellow ruffled saree by Manish Malhotra. An emerald necklace completed her look
When it comes to experimenting things a bit, we trust Jacqueline Fernandez to show us how it’s done!
For an event, Deepika Padukone chose a ruffled yellow Sabyasachi saree and teamed it with a pussy-bow blouse. She further accessorised her look with statement shoulder dusters
Karisma Kapoor draped a yellow floral design saree and wrapped a statement belt around the waist to accentuate her simple look
Kajol showed us how to keep things traditional by wearing a yellow bandini woven saree and we are fans already!
