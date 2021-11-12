Nov 12, 2021

Style Tips

Celeb inspired backless blouses to slay

Author:  P R Gayathri

Deepika Padukone sported a bright yellow Anamika Khanna saree with an embroidered backless blouse with a deep V cut

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deep V-neck back

If you feel your blouse needs additional support, take notes from Karisma Kapoor's strappy backless number

Strappy back blouse

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Kiara Advani’s black backless blouse came with a patch at the lower back to hold it together and a tie just below the nape of her neck to give the piece additional support

Tie up blouse

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

A piece that adds much risque, is a full backless number like Kriti Sanon's Anita Dongre blouse that she paired with her lehenga

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s fuss-free piece only bore a simple hook style clasp at the back to hold the piece together

Tassel back blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

If a backless blouse isn't enough to make a statement, only a true fashionista like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can show you how to further upgrade your look

Classic balloon sleeve

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

If you want to go a little retro then you can opt for a blouse that has a high neck design at the back with one closure at the top

High-neck back with dori

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Alia Bhatt chose a scalloped lace on top joined by a sleek strap at the bottom. This design added a contemporary touch to her traditional lehenga

Lace cut-out 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kriti Saon’s backless number elevated the spice level with a knotted detail

Back knot blouse

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

