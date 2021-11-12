Nov 12, 2021
Style Tips
Celeb inspired backless blouses to slay
Author: P R Gayathri
Deepika Padukone sported a bright yellow Anamika Khanna saree with an embroidered backless blouse with a deep V cutImage: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deep V-neck back
If you feel your blouse needs additional support, take notes from Karisma Kapoor's strappy backless number
Strappy back blouseImage: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Kiara Advani’s black backless blouse came with a patch at the lower back to hold it together and a tie just below the nape of her neck to give the piece additional support
Tie up blouseImage: Kiara Advani Instagram
A piece that adds much risque, is a full backless number like Kriti Sanon's Anita Dongre blouse that she paired with her lehengaImage: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s fuss-free piece only bore a simple hook style clasp at the back to hold the piece together
Tassel back blouseImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
If a backless blouse isn't enough to make a statement, only a true fashionista like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can show you how to further upgrade your look
Classic balloon sleeveImage: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
If you want to go a little retro then you can opt for a blouse that has a high neck design at the back with one closure at the top
High-neck back with doriImage: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Alia Bhatt chose a scalloped lace on top joined by a sleek strap at the bottom. This design added a contemporary touch to her traditional lehenga
Lace cut-out Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Kriti Saon’s backless number elevated the spice level with a knotted detail
Back knot blouseImage: Kriti Sanon Instagram
