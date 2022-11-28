Celeb-inspired black sarees
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara rocked a sheer black saree with a matching strappy blouse. She rounded off her look with a clean bun and a statement necklace.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked stylish in a black sequin saree paired with a halter neckline blouse.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri opted for a black organza saree with floral print.
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Kareena wore an all-black saree that came with red and pink borders.
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti cast a spell in a black saree and a mesh high-neck embroidered blouse.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol opted for a black netted saree featuring colourful embellishments and completed it with a strappy blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We totally love Katrina's netted saree featuring embellishments and a strappy sequin blouse.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika dazzled in a black and golden sequin saree and a strapless blouse at Cannes this year.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked magical in a black embroidered saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse.
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi oozed elegance in a black sheer embroidered saree.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.