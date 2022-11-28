Heading 3

Celeb-inspired black sarees

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara rocked a sheer black saree with a matching strappy blouse. She rounded off her look with a clean bun and a statement necklace. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked stylish in a black sequin saree paired with a halter neckline blouse. 

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri opted for a black organza saree with floral print. 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Kareena wore an all-black saree that came with red and pink borders. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti cast a spell in a black saree and a mesh high-neck embroidered blouse.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol opted for a black netted saree featuring colourful embellishments and completed it with a strappy blouse. 

Kajol

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We totally love Katrina's netted saree featuring embellishments and a strappy sequin blouse.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika dazzled in a black and golden sequin saree and a strapless blouse at Cannes this year.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked magical in a black embroidered saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse.

Malaika Arora

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi oozed elegance in a black sheer embroidered saree. 

Janhvi Kapoor 

