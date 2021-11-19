JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

Nov 19, 2021

Celeb inspired bridesmaid hairstyles

FASHION

Dress up your locks like Sara Ali Khan by picking a heavily embellished maang tikka and style it with a middle-parted half-up-half-down hairstyle

Half-up style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

You can also consider Tara Sutaria’s well-styled loose waves hairdo to look absolutely ethereal and graceful like her

Wavy hairdo

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt is someone who always stays in the media glare for her beauty looks and here again, she schools us on how to sport an easy to do hairstyle by wearing her mane in a messy bun

Messy bun

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

If ever stuck in a hair rut, go with Janhvi Kapoor’s ponytail hairdo with face framing wispy tendrils to sport a chic look

Fuss-free look

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Is there anything classier than braids to look your desi best? Take cues from Kriti Sanon to rock the messy side braid

Loose side braid

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanya Malhotra's curls looks gorgeous no matter what hairstyle she sports. Here, she went for a half-tied curly hairdo with her black lehenga

curly hairdo

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

We really don’t think Gen Z star, Ananya Panday has ever failed to mesmerise us with her stunning looks as here she wore her mane in a half-up-half-down hairdo with braids

Middle-parted braided style

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ornament your braided bun with gajra like Shanaya Kapoor for a simple yet elegant look

Centre-parted sleek bun

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a more regal look, opt for Jacqueline Fernandez's side-parted, rose-adorned bun and slay it in style

Rose studded bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks stunning as ever as she lets her hair down and sports her signature side-parted style

Long straight tresses

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

