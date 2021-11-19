JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
Nov 19, 2021
Celeb inspired bridesmaid hairstyles
FASHION
Dress up your locks like Sara Ali Khan by picking a heavily embellished maang tikka and style it with a middle-parted half-up-half-down hairstyle
Half-up style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
You can also consider Tara Sutaria’s well-styled loose waves hairdo to look absolutely ethereal and graceful like her
Wavy hairdo
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt is someone who always stays in the media glare for her beauty looks and here again, she schools us on how to sport an easy to do hairstyle by wearing her mane in a messy bun
Messy bun
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If ever stuck in a hair rut, go with Janhvi Kapoor’s ponytail hairdo with face framing wispy tendrils to sport a chic look
Fuss-free look
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Is there anything classier than braids to look your desi best? Take cues from Kriti Sanon to rock the messy side braid
Loose side braid
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanya Malhotra's curls looks gorgeous no matter what hairstyle she sports. Here, she went for a half-tied curly hairdo with her black lehenga
curly hairdo
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We really don’t think Gen Z star, Ananya Panday has ever failed to mesmerise us with her stunning looks as here she wore her mane in a half-up-half-down hairdo with braids
Middle-parted braided style
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ornament your braided bun with gajra like Shanaya Kapoor for a simple yet elegant look
Centre-parted sleek bun
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a more regal look, opt for Jacqueline Fernandez's side-parted, rose-adorned bun and slay it in style
Rose studded bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Katrina Kaif looks stunning as ever as she lets her hair down and sports her signature side-parted style
Long straight tresses
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
