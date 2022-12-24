Heading 3

Celeb-inspired casual Christmas outfits

Lubna
Khan

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday enjoys Christmas at home in a striped knit sweater paired with jeans

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A red sweater or even a sweater dress is perfect for casual outings that don’t require you to glam up

Katrina Kaif

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Knitted cardigans are just perfect for casual wear during Christmas lunch

Anushka Sharma

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. This lilac cardigan and mini skirt look is just perfect for a casual lunch on Christmas!

 Khushi Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Stay warm and stylish during Christmas this year by opting for an outfit inspired by Karisma Kapoor’s chic look

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Piyush Bhagat

We’re loving how Mouni has layered a cropped knit green sweater over her black dress

Mouni Roy

Image:  Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty’s black-and-white striped top paired with maroon pants is also a great casual pick for Christmas!

Athiya Shetty

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The best part about a ribbed bodycon midi is that you can dress it up or down! It is casual yet sexy

Suhana Khan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani’s pink crop top with ruffled sleeves and matching trousers are all things fun and feminine!

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

We’re loving Jacqueline’s off-shoulder top paired with red pants!

 Jacqueline Fernandez

