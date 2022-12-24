Celeb-inspired casual Christmas outfits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday enjoys Christmas at home in a striped knit sweater paired with jeans
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A red sweater or even a sweater dress is perfect for casual outings that don’t require you to glam up
Katrina Kaif
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Knitted cardigans are just perfect for casual wear during Christmas lunch
Anushka Sharma
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. This lilac cardigan and mini skirt look is just perfect for a casual lunch on Christmas!
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Stay warm and stylish during Christmas this year by opting for an outfit inspired by Karisma Kapoor’s chic look
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Piyush Bhagat
We’re loving how Mouni has layered a cropped knit green sweater over her black dress
Mouni Roy
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s black-and-white striped top paired with maroon pants is also a great casual pick for Christmas!
Athiya Shetty
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The best part about a ribbed bodycon midi is that you can dress it up or down! It is casual yet sexy
Suhana Khan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani’s pink crop top with ruffled sleeves and matching trousers are all things fun and feminine!
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
We’re loving Jacqueline’s off-shoulder top paired with red pants!
Jacqueline Fernandez
