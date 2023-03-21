Celeb-Inspired Chaitra Navratri outfits
Source: Pexels
Chaitra Navratri is annually celebrated in the honor of goddess Ambika. People observe fast for nine days. Here are nine outfits for nine days of the festival
Navratri: Celebrating the feminine
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
White color is worshipped on the day one and Janhvi's floral printed saree is a perfect inspiration to start your Navratri
Day 1: White
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The colour red signifies sacrifice, love and courage. So, while celebrating this festival, take cues from this vibrant red donned by Katrina Kaif
Day 2: Red
Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's blue anarkali suit with heavy zardosi detailing is a perfect option for third day of Navratri
Day 3: Blue
Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika looks stunning in this yellow velvet pant kurta set
Day 4: Yellow
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
One can style up with pastel green peplum pantsuit dress for day 5 just like Janhvi Kapoor
Day 5: Pastel Green
Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor’s sequin ombre pink saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, is a perfect inspo for the day. You can pair it with a sleeveless blouse and dangling earrings
Day 6 : Pink Colour
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor is a minimalist yet impactful choice
Day 7: orange
Source: Kiara Advani's Instagram
This golden three piece embellished sharara set of Kiara is to die for. One can pair it up with jewelry, striking makeup and make a flawless statement this Navratri
Day 8: Golden
Image- Ananya Panday Instagram
For the last day of Navratri, one can go for a green flowy lehenga and pair it up with silver bangles and neckpiece like Ananya Panday
Day 9: Green
