Celeb-Inspired Chaitra Navratri outfits 

mar 21, 2023

Source: Pexels


Chaitra Navratri is annually celebrated in the honor of goddess Ambika. People observe fast for nine days. Here are nine outfits for nine days of the festival

 Navratri: Celebrating the feminine 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

White color is worshipped on the day one and Janhvi's floral printed saree is a perfect inspiration to start your Navratri

Day 1: White

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The colour red signifies sacrifice, love and courage. So, while celebrating this festival, take cues from this vibrant red donned by Katrina Kaif

 Day 2: Red

Source: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's blue anarkali suit with heavy zardosi detailing is a perfect option for third day of Navratri 

Day 3: Blue

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Deepika looks stunning in this yellow velvet pant kurta set

Day 4: Yellow

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

One can style up with pastel green peplum pantsuit dress for day 5 just like Janhvi Kapoor

Day 5: Pastel Green

Source: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s sequin ombre pink saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, is a perfect inspo for the day. You can pair it with a sleeveless blouse and dangling earrings

Day 6 : Pink Colour 

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor is a minimalist yet impactful choice

Day 7: orange 

Source: Kiara Advani's Instagram

This golden three piece embellished sharara set of Kiara is to die for. One can pair it up with jewelry, striking makeup and make a flawless statement this Navratri 

Day 8: Golden

Image- Ananya Panday Instagram

For the last day of Navratri, one can go for a green flowy lehenga and pair it up with silver bangles and neckpiece like Ananya Panday 

Day 9: Green

