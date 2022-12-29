Celeb-inspired
Christmas outfits to try
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Be the showstopper at your Christmas party in this Malaika-inspired white flared dress with a strapless neckline and an asymmetrical ruffled hemline
Malaika Arora
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning in this matching black ensemble with a latex dress and gloves perfect for those Christmas parties
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Looking for something spicy and red? Then this Kiara Advani-inspired red two-piece set will do the trick
Kiara Advani
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Or opt for a more subtle look, like this grey bralette and pant combo from Alaya F, and style it with silver jewelry and a red lip
Alaya F
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Want a sophisticated look this Christmas? Try this monochromatic look by Tripti Dimri and accessorize the blazer dress with a pair of gold earrings
Tripti Dimri
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
A red saree and gold jewelry are a timeless combination. A pop of color with these pink earrings would complement the outfit perfectly just like Pooja
Pooja Hege
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Spice up your Christmas get-up with this white strappy dress featuring a side slit and a stunning embroidered bodice, and style it like Sharvari with a neat bun!
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Get ready to be the talk of the town with this Ananaya-inspired gorgeous red and pink color-block dress by Laith Maalouf
Ananya Panday
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
What is a Christmas wardrobe without a bodycon dress? Flaunt your curves in this stunning blue dress by Vaani Kapoor and style it with matching heels and a blazer for a complete look
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
And lastly for the guys take a cue from Arjun Kapoor and style your outfit with this black blazer with a black shirt and pants for the ultimate swagger look
Arjun Kapoor
