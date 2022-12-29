Heading 3

Celeb-inspired
Christmas outfits to try 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Be the showstopper at your Christmas party in this Malaika-inspired white flared dress with a strapless neckline and an asymmetrical ruffled hemline

Malaika Arora 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning in this matching black ensemble with a latex dress and gloves perfect for those Christmas parties

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Looking for something spicy and red? Then this Kiara Advani-inspired red two-piece set will do the trick

Kiara Advani

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Or opt for a more subtle look, like this grey bralette and pant combo from Alaya F, and style it with silver jewelry and a red lip

Alaya F

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Want a sophisticated look this Christmas? Try this monochromatic look by Tripti Dimri and accessorize the blazer dress with a pair of gold earrings

Tripti Dimri

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

A red saree and gold jewelry are a timeless combination. A pop of color with these pink earrings would complement the outfit perfectly just like Pooja

Pooja Hege

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Spice up your Christmas get-up with this white strappy dress featuring a side slit and a stunning embroidered bodice, and style it like Sharvari with a neat bun!

Sharvari Wagh 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Get ready to be the talk of the town with this Ananaya-inspired gorgeous red and pink color-block dress by Laith Maalouf

Ananya Panday 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

What is a Christmas wardrobe without a bodycon dress? Flaunt your curves in this stunning blue dress by Vaani Kapoor and style it with matching heels and a blazer for a complete look

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

And lastly for the guys take a cue from Arjun Kapoor and style your outfit with this black blazer with a black shirt and pants for the ultimate swagger look

Arjun Kapoor 

