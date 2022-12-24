Heading 3

Celeb-inspired Christmas party looks

Lubna
Khan

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Turn up the glamour at your Christmas party by opting for a cutout mini dress like Mrunal’s

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Jumpsuits are a party favourite, and we’re especially loving this black one worn by Diana Penty!

Diana Penty

Image: Sara Ali Khan

Add a formal touch to your Christmas party look by opting for a red pantsuit with flared sleeves just like Sara Ali Khan

 Sara Ali Khan

Image: Trisha Sarang

Disha Patani made sure all eyes were on her as she dazzled in this maroon body-hugging gown

Disha Patani

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor keeps it minimal yet chic in this red co-ord set!

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ravindu Patil Photography

Rakul Preet Singh’s red off-shoulder corset style dress is oh-so-glamorous!

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Dev Purbiya

We’re loving Huma Qureshi’s red sultry gown with cutouts

 Huma Qureshi

Image: Beej Lakhani

Kriti Sanon’s maroon gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit is sure to garner a lot of attention!

 Kriti Sanon

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi Kapoor’s flattering bodycon outfit is a chic pick for Christmas!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Abheet Gidwani

Or just opt for a blingy look like Katrina Kaif this Christmas

 Katrina Kaif

