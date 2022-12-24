Celeb-inspired Christmas party looks
Lubna
Khan
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Turn up the glamour at your Christmas party by opting for a cutout mini dress like Mrunal’s
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Jumpsuits are a party favourite, and we’re especially loving this black one worn by Diana Penty!
Diana Penty
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Add a formal touch to your Christmas party look by opting for a red pantsuit with flared sleeves just like Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Trisha Sarang
Disha Patani made sure all eyes were on her as she dazzled in this maroon body-hugging gown
Disha Patani
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor keeps it minimal yet chic in this red co-ord set!
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ravindu Patil Photography
Rakul Preet Singh’s red off-shoulder corset style dress is oh-so-glamorous!
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Dev Purbiya
We’re loving Huma Qureshi’s red sultry gown with cutouts
Huma Qureshi
Image: Beej Lakhani
Kriti Sanon’s maroon gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit is sure to garner a lot of attention!
Kriti Sanon
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi Kapoor’s flattering bodycon outfit is a chic pick for Christmas!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Abheet Gidwani
Or just opt for a blingy look like Katrina Kaif this Christmas
Katrina Kaif
