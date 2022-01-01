Heading 3

Celeb-Inspired

Cocktail Dresses

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

In a seductive little black dress with a sweetheart neckline, the Drive actress looked absolutely stunning

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress looked stunning in a black floor-length bodycon dress, displaying her toned body like a classic movie star

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress from Phone Bhoot looked stunning in a shirt-style dress that she wore with stiletto heels

Katrina Kaif

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress wore a beige-and-cream dress with balloon sleeves, a thigh-split, with a killer pair of golden stilettos, and looked phenomenal

Anushka Sharma

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

The actress looked hot and sensual as she rocked a stunning rustic strapless bodycon midi dress flaunting her beautiful curves

Neha Sharma

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked incredibly sensuous in a gold midi dress with a plunging neckline from the collection of Artine

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger star donned a sexy blue bodycon midi dress with a cut-out and some blue stilettos to look stunning

Ananya Panday

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Chaka Chak star looked incredibly glamorous in a black and white mini shimmer dress from the collection of Retrofete

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress wore a blue cut-out dress with a black bralette from the David Koma line

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress wore a stunning black leather dress by Norma Kamali with a sweetheart neckline and a side split to display her sexy legs

Disha Patani

