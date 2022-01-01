Celeb-Inspired
Cocktail Dresses
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
In a seductive little black dress with a sweetheart neckline, the Drive actress looked absolutely stunning
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress looked stunning in a black floor-length bodycon dress, displaying her toned body like a classic movie star
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress from Phone Bhoot looked stunning in a shirt-style dress that she wore with stiletto heels
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress wore a beige-and-cream dress with balloon sleeves, a thigh-split, with a killer pair of golden stilettos, and looked phenomenal
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
The actress looked hot and sensual as she rocked a stunning rustic strapless bodycon midi dress flaunting her beautiful curves
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked incredibly sensuous in a gold midi dress with a plunging neckline from the collection of Artine
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger star donned a sexy blue bodycon midi dress with a cut-out and some blue stilettos to look stunning
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Chaka Chak star looked incredibly glamorous in a black and white mini shimmer dress from the collection of Retrofete
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress wore a blue cut-out dress with a black bralette from the David Koma line
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress wore a stunning black leather dress by Norma Kamali with a sweetheart neckline and a side split to display her sexy legs
